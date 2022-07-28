SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). 250,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 435,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of £42.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.91.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

