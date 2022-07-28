Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Cap Achieves $434,341.07

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $434,341.07 and approximately $30,609.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

