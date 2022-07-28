Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 0.8%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.47. Approximately 66,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 182,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$886.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.16.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

