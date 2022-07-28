SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 168,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,321. SLM has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 217,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SLM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

