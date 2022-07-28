SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

