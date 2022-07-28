Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gartner worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.73. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

