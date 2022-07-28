Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $20.05 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.35.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.68. 7,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $247.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

