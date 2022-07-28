Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 867 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $682.10. 8,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,066. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $658.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by ($0.22). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.46.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

