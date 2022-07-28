Smith Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.6% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $4,176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $42.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,090.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,424. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,086.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2,025.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

