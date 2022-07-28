Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.72. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

