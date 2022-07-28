Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 3,072 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $35,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

