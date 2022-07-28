Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 50,282 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,282 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.14. 832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

