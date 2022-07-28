Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

