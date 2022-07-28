Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $186,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.50.

Shares of CACC traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.91. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,688. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $452.48 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

