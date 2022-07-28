Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $115,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,110. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

