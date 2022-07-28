Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,204.50 ($14.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Smith & Nephew

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

