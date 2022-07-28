Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,204.50 ($14.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.78. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
