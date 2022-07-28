Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Declares €0.32 Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 5.0 %

SKG stock opened at GBX 2,993 ($36.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,283.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,908.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,321.58. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,623 ($31.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,334 ($52.22).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,786 ($57.66) to GBX 4,728 ($56.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($60.24) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.60) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

