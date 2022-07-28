Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 118,787,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,180,621. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

