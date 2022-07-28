Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,670,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 47,113,484 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 338,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,386 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,356 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 585,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 474,098 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

