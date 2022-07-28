Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Snowflake by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

SNOW opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

