Solana Hits Market Cap of $13.59 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Solana has a market cap of $13.59 billion and $1.86 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $39.27 or 0.00172445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.14 or 1.00004128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 346,028,729 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.