Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Solid State Price Performance
Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £94.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,098.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,099.34. Solid State has a one year low of GBX 871 ($10.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.10).
Solid State Company Profile
