Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 13.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Solid State stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £94.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,098.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,099.34. Solid State has a one year low of GBX 871 ($10.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,419 ($17.10).

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through, Value Added Services and Manufacturing divisions. The Value Added Services division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

