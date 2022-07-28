Souders Financial Advisors Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $444.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

