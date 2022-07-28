Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith Purchases 125,000 Shares

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 125,000 shares of Southern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CVE SOU opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.45. Southern Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0194937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southern Energy

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.