Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

