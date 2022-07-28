Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 34.13%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

SMBC stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SMBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at $9,153,686.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.