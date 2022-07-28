Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.58

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.58 and traded as high as $50.12. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 8,051 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $491.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. Tooley purchased 4,500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Tooley purchased 4,500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,255,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.