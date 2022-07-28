Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

