Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Spark Networks shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 86,574 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spark Networks by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,452,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 329,105 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 212,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

