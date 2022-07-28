SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

