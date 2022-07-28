SPINDLE Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $111,425.17 and approximately $23.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,827.34 or 1.00006939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00046128 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00214689 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00236747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00112517 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005003 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

