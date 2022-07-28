Splyt (SHOPX) One Day Volume Tops $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Splyt coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Splyt has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.
Splyt Coin Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.