Spores Network Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $544,111.40 and approximately $117,119.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spores Network has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00854766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017343 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001698 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.