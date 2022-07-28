Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given “Maintains” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.07.
Shares of SPOT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 43,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.10 and a beta of 1.79. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
