Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.43

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $7.75. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 8,925 shares changing hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Insider Transactions at Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 8,494 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 49,384 shares of company stock valued at $399,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.