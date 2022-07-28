Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $15.54 on Thursday, hitting $101.91. The company had a trading volume of 157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

