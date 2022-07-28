STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
STAR Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of OTC:SFIGA opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. STAR Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.
About STAR Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAR Financial Group (SFIGA)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.