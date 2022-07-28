STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

STAR Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTC:SFIGA opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. STAR Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

About STAR Financial Group

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

