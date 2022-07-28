Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $66,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

