Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 43,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 519,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

