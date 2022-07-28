State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 50,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

