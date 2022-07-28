State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 983 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.