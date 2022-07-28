State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.07 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

