State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.72 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $158.02 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,029 shares of company stock worth $76,088,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

