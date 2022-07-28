State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.