State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,823 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

AXP stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.19. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

