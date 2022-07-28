Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.
See Also
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.