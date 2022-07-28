Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2022 earnings at $11.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco ( TSE:STL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$849.76 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.