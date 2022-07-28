STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several brokerages have commented on SNVVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

