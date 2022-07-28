Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. 1,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

