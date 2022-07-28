Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SCL traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. 1,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
