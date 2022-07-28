Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.81 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

