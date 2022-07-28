Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

